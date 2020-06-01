  • Show all
First Birthdays: Editorial Illustration

MFA Illustration & Visual Culture 2023 Thesis Show Poster

The First Garden

Simavi: Editorial illustrations

Illustration of a pink alligator, holding a comic running out a book. The alligator is wearing a blue tote bag on his right arm and there are flowers behind the book.

MoCCA Fest 2023: Spots

Rambutan London

A Village Called Makkoi

Something Sweet: Enthucutlet

XYZ Type: Instagram Takeover

Do the Work!

Paati’s Gold

Comixense: Student protests and surveillance

Made in Heaven Inc. : Comic

Making facts work for workers

Marginal Utility of a Tomato Pickle

Simavi: Convening Report

Credit Score: AARP

Rise in Rage

Goethe-Institut: Graphic Travelogues

Mother of 1084: Excerpt Comic

The Endless Wait

Delhi Triptych

Rain is Coming: Faraway Friends

What is making?: Comic

Association for Progressive Communications

Samacharam Sameeksha: News podcast

How Trump affected my country: The Washington Post

Female voices in ancient Indian literature: The Caravan

Dhoolpet Ganesha : Poster + Title Design

